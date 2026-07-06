Guwahati Residents Demand Lasting Fix to Garbage Hotspots Despite Daily Sanitation Drive

Residents seek lasting solution to garbage hotspots

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: While the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its daily sanitation efforts to keep the city clean, residents of several localities have urged the civic body to address persistent garbage dumping sites that continue to create foul odours and unhygienic conditions.

According to the GMC, sanitation workers engage daily in sweeping roads, clearing litter, collecting municipal waste and maintaining public spaces across the city as part of its ongoing cleanliness mission.

“A cleaner Guwahati is built through consistent action—not just on special occasions. Our teams work every day to sweep roads, clear litter, remove waste and maintain public spaces so that citizens can enjoy a cleaner, healthier and more beautiful city. However, public cooperation is equally essential. Waste must be disposed of responsibly to achieve lasting cleanliness,” a GMC official said.

Despite these efforts, residents of Hatigaon, Beltola and Sundarpur said overflowing garbage dumps and irregular waste accumulation continue to affect their neighbourhoods.

“The garbage often remains uncleared for long hours, especially during the rainy season. The foul smell becomes unbearable, and stray animals scatter the waste across the road. We appreciate the work being done by sanitation workers, but these chronic dumping sites require more frequent cleaning,” said a resident of Hatigaon.

A Beltola resident echoed similar concerns, saying, “The city has become cleaner in many areas than before, but the garbage dump near our locality still emits a persistent foul odour. Regular lifting of waste and better management of the collection point are urgently needed.”

Residents of Sundarpur also called for improved waste management, stating that overflowing bins and accumulated garbage not only create an unpleasant environment but also pose health risks during the monsoon.

Responding to the concerns, a GMC official said the corporation is continuously monitoring sanitation services and working to strengthen waste collection and transportation across the city.

“We are committed to improving sanitation standards in every ward. Citizens’ feedback helps us identify problem areas, and we are taking the necessary measures to improve waste collection, eliminate garbage black spots and ensure cleaner surroundings. Public participation is equally important, as indiscriminate dumping undermines the efforts of sanitation workers,” the official said.

Residents, meanwhile, stressed that while they support the civic body’s cleanliness campaign, sustained improvements in waste collection, timely garbage lifting and better maintenance of identified dumping sites are necessary to make Guwahati cleaner and healthier for everyone.

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