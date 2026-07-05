GMC Continues Anti-Encroachment Drive to Reclaim Public Spaces in Guwahati

4STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) continued its drive against unauthorised encroachments, clearing illegally occupied public spaces as part of its ongoing efforts to improve urban infrastructure and ensure safer, more accessible roads for residents.

During the operation, GMC enforcement teams removed unauthorised structures and roadside encroachments that had occupied footpaths and public land, obstructing pedestrian movement and contributing to traffic congestion.

According to GMC officials, the initiative aims to restore public spaces for the benefit of all citizens while improving traffic flow, enhancing pedestrian safety and creating a cleaner, more organised urban environment. The civic body reiterated that it remains committed to keeping public spaces accessible, safe and free from encroachment through regular enforcement drives across the city.

The drive received a positive response from many residents and commuters.

“We often had to walk on the road because the footpaths were occupied. After the encroachments were removed, walking has become much safer. We hope the authorities continue such drives regularly,” said a resident of the area.

A daily commuter welcomed the initiative, saying, “Traffic congestion has become a major issue in Guwahati. If roads and footpaths remain free from encroachments, vehicles can move more smoothly and pedestrians will also benefit.”

Another resident said, “Public land belongs to everyone. While the administration should also consider the livelihoods of genuine street vendors, public roads and footpaths cannot remain blocked. Planned vending zones would be a better long-term solution.”

The GMC appealed to citizens to cooperate in protecting public spaces and urged them not to reoccupy cleared areas. Officials said sustained public support, along with regular monitoring and enforcement, is essential to maintaining cleaner roads, safer footpaths and a more organised city.

Also Read: GMC Conducts Eviction Drive Beneath Ulubari Flyover to Clear Encroachments