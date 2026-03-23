Guwahati Residents Fear Another Flood Season as Drains Stay Clogged

Guwahati is heading into another monsoon season with many of its long-standing civic problems unresolved — and for residents in low-lying areas, the anxiety is already building.
Short spells of rain have already triggered waterlogging across several parts of the city, exposing drainage infrastructure that experts and residents say is simply not keeping up with the urban growth around it.
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The causes are well-documented and repeatedly cited. Shrinking wetlands, encroachment of natural water channels, and inadequate drain maintenance have combined to create conditions where even moderate rainfall overwhelms the system.
Garbage management is compounding the issue further. Overflowing bins, plastic-choked drains, and irregular waste collection have been reported across multiple localities — with residents saying that despite the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) introducing mechanised cleaning systems, the on-ground impact has been negligible.
In Hatigaon and Wireless, locals allege that drains are either cleaned infrequently or only superficially — leaving blockages to build up over time.
In Ajanta Path, residents reported completely clogged drains and raised direct concerns about homes flooding when the monsoon arrives.
Across affected neighbourhoods, citizens have also questioned why civic infrastructure continues to deteriorate despite the taxes they pay, pointing to a widening gap between official announcements and what they see on the ground.
Officials have maintained that phased deployment of new machinery will gradually improve operations across the city.
But with the monsoon still months away and conditions already deteriorating after light rain, residents and urban experts remain unconvinced that the measures being rolled out will be enough to prevent a repeat of previous years' flooding.
No comprehensive long-term solution has been publicly outlined.