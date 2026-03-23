Guwahati Residents Fear Another Flood Season as Drains Stay Clogged

Guwahati is heading into another monsoon season with many of its long-standing civic problems unresolved — and for residents in low-lying areas, the anxiety is already building.

Short spells of rain have already triggered waterlogging across several parts of the city, exposing drainage infrastructure that experts and residents say is simply not keeping up with the urban growth around it.

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