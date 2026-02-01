Guwahati’s Waste Management: Segregation System in Shambles

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Despite crores of rupees being spent on vehicles, machinery and systems for segregated waste management, Guwahati’s dry- and wet waste segregation framework appears to have collapsed on the ground, raising serious questions about accountability and enforcement.

Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the city is mandated to ensure segregation of waste at source, separate collection, processing through Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), and scientific disposal. On paper, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) follows the rules. In practice, however, garbage pickers and sanitation workers say the system has failed at every level.

“The citizens never give us segregated waste. And even at the Sundarpur dumping site, there is no division for dry and wet waste,” said a garbage picker working in the city. “Separating waste is not our duty.”

GMC officials maintain that the corporation is working with waste collection agencies across different zones and has recently introduced a new pickup schedule to standardise daily garbage collection and reduce mixing at the point of collection. Officials, however, admit that the system’s success depends largely on citizen cooperation and the consistency of door-to-door collection teams.

But sanitation workers say the problem goes beyond public behaviour. “There is no system at the dumping ground itself,” another worker said, pointing out that mixed waste is dumped indiscriminately, nullifying segregation efforts made at the household level.

Worker safety is another concern. Rafik Ali, a sanitation worker from Beltola, said the safety gear provided to workers is inadequate and inconsistent. “Some of us got T-shirts, others got boots. No one gave jackets,” he said. Several workers also complained that the boots provided were uncomfortable, leading many to stop wearing them altogether.

As Guwahati continues to project itself as a growing smart city, residents are increasingly questioning why basic services such as waste management remain ineffective despite repeated funding approvals. Crores have been sanctioned over the years for waste collection vehicles, processing plants, and modern equipment, yet garbage continues to pile up on open dumping grounds, drains, river channels, and low-lying areas.

Experts have also questioned the city’s reliance on the “dry” and “wet” waste model. According to waste management specialists, these terms describe temporary physical conditions rather than scientifically sound categories for treatment or recycling. “Without adequate processing capacity and clear accountability, segregation becomes meaningless,” an expert noted.

With limited infrastructure and poor enforcement, large volumes of mixed waste continue to pose serious environmental and public health risks. As citizens blame authorities and authorities blame citizens, the question remains unanswered: who is responsible for ensuring that Guwahati’s waste management system actually works?

Also read: Guwahati: GMC conducts inspection to strengthen waste management