Assam: Scorching Heat Claims One Life In Cachar

CACHAR: In a tragic incident, the intense heatwave grappling the state of Assam has shockingly claimed one life in Cachar district on Thursday, as per reports.
The deceased individual has been identified as Chayan Dey, who happened to be a temporary employee of the Satya Ranjan College in Cachar, reports revealed.
According to reports, the incident occurred when Dey was going back to his home after work. Tragedy struck when he suddenly fainted and collapsed on the road as he was unable to bear the scorching heat.
Subsequently, Dey was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital to receive timely medical attention. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the blistering heat stroke as the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, the School Education Department of Tripura had decided to shut down schools from April 29th to May 1st, 2024 due to the scorching temperatures plaguing the state.
The move aligned with an earlier memorandum by the Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura, which officially announced the closure of all Government, Government-Aided, and Privately Managed Schools, including those under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).
This closure aimed to provide respite to the students from the extreme heatwave persisting throughout the state, thereby ensuring their well-being.
In this regard, everyone is advised to take utmost precaution against the soaring temperatures plaguing this region.
Amidst the scorching heat, people must remain hydrated at all times and consume essential fluids and nutrients in order to boost their immune system.
Moreover, it is imperative for those exposed to the sunlight to protect their skin from the harmful rays of the sun by applying an appropriate sunscreen.