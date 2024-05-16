Assam: Scorching Heat Claims One Life In Cachar

CACHAR: In a tragic incident, the intense heatwave grappling the state of Assam has shockingly claimed one life in Cachar district on Thursday, as per reports.

The deceased individual has been identified as Chayan Dey, who happened to be a temporary employee of the Satya Ranjan College in Cachar, reports revealed.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Dey was going back to his home after work. Tragedy struck when he suddenly fainted and collapsed on the road as he was unable to bear the scorching heat.