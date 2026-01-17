Guwahati residents voice hopes for a better city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the city steps into 2026, Guwahati residents are once again reflecting on long-pending civic issues, even as various government departments announce new schemes and initiatives. Despite crores of rupees being spent over the years to address chronic problems such as flooding, traffic congestion and crumbling infrastructure, many citizens feel that little has changed on the ground.

Flooding, in particular, remains a recurring nightmare for large parts of the city. Several localities continue to go under water after even moderate rainfall, raising questions about the effectiveness of drainage projects and urban planning measures.

Sharing his expectations, 21-year-old student Amitabh Baruah said that simpler improvements could make a big difference to daily life. “Guwahati needs a little less traffic so that travel becomes easier. Better control of water during the flood season would also help,” he said.

Another resident, Sumi Gogoi, spoke about the need for sustainable and people-centric development. She said she dreams of a city “where roads don’t disappear with the first rain, drains work silently underground, and trees outnumber billboards. Where footpaths belong to people, not poles.”

Ajay Kakoty, a resident of Zoo Road—one of the areas most affected by waterlogging—echoed similar concerns. “Just one rainfall and we start living under water. We hope this gets solved,” he said. Kakoty also stressed the need for dependable public transport, cleaner air, safer nights and an end to annual flood headlines. He added that maintaining cleaner walls, developing more public parks for exercise and relaxation, and ensuring well-maintained footpaths are essential for improving the city’s quality of life.

Student Kankana Sharma highlighted environmental concerns, saying that Guwahati must become more sustainable. “Cleaner air, more green spaces, healthier rivers and responsible development should be the priority,” she said.

As Guwahatians welcome another new year, hope remains strong, but so does frustration. For many residents, the dream of a cleaner, safer and better-planned Guwahati continues to feel distant, with public aspirations often struggling to translate into lasting change on the ground.

