Guwahati: Restaurant manager assaulted, eatery vandalised at Jayanagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of five to six people allegedly assaulted a restaurant manager and vandalised an eatery in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area on Monday night.

According to reports, the group entered Urol Restaurant and allegedly attacked its manager, Chanki Ahmed, with an iron chair and bricks. Ahmed sustained injuries and was subsequently shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The attackers also allegedly damaged the restaurant and vandalised Ahmed’s motorcycle before fleeing the spot.

The restaurant owner told police that some youths had previously issued threats and suspected that the earlier threats could be linked to the latest attack. The owner also alleged that youths addicted to drugs might have been involved, though the claim had not been established.

Basistha Police reached the restaurant after the incident and began an investigation. Further details were awaited.

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