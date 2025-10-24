Guwahati: Restrictions Imposed at Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Amid reports of desecration of the Samadhi Kshetra of cultural icon Zubeen Garg at Sonapur, the District Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan District issued certain restrictions.

An order issued on the subject stated that, after discussion with various stakeholders, including the local population, and in a bid to maintain the piousness and sanctity of the Cremation Ground of the Legendary Singer Zubeen Garg at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi, the following instructions were issued for strict compliance: (i) The Cremation Ground shall remain open for visitors to pay homage to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg from 6:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. daily. No visitors shall be allowed beyond these hours. (ii) Persons under the influence of alcohol or any other form of intoxication shall not be permitted to enter or remain within the premises of the cremation ground. (iii) The consumption, serving, or distribution of any kind of intoxicating liquor is strictly prohibited within the premises as well as in the vicinity of the cremation ground.

The order is to come into force with immediate effect.

