Guwahati: Retired Commodore Kamalesh Chandra Choudhury Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Retired Commodore Kamalesh Chandra Choudhury, a senior former officer of the Indian Navy and former Director of the Assam Directorate of Sainik Welfare Board, was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the nation’s defence services.

The award was presented by the Assam Sports Association at the valedictory ceremony of the 30th National Sports and Cultural Festival, held on January 24 at the Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati.

During the programme, several other distinguished personalities were also honoured, including freedom fighters, actors, and national and international-level sportspersons who have won gold medals, as well as individuals who have made notable contributions in various fields.

The event was organized under the chairmanship of Assam Sports Association president Kailash Sharma and was attended by prominent personalities including Birendra Kumar Barman and Kamal Kumar Bhagawati, among others.

