Bijay Chandra Bora receives Lifetime Achievement Award for Social Service

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Bijay Chandra Bora, a resident of Seujinagar, Nazira, has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Social Service 2025. A BSc graduate of 1981, Bora has been a dedicated teacher and has actively participated in social and sports activities.

He was the founding General Secretary of the Nazira Regional Committee of the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad and the founding Office Secretary of the Sivasagar District Xahitya Xobha. After retiring from his teaching career, Bora continued his involvement in social and community work.

Notably, he pursued his passion for learning and completed his MA in Assamese from Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University in 2024, securing first class. On January 11, 2026, the Public Press news organization honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Social Service 2025 at the Guwahati Press Club.

Also Read: Assam: AICRPDA Biswanath Awarded 'Best Performing Centre'