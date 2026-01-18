Guwahati: Rising cost of living pinches middle class the most

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Survival has become increasingly difficult for middle-class families in Guwahati as the city witnesses a sharp rise in the cost of living, driven by soaring prices of essential commodities, housing and services since late 2024 and early 2025. With salaries remaining largely stagnant, many households are struggling to balance their monthly budgets, forcing painful compromises in daily life.

Prices of groceries, medicines, cooking gas and other basic necessities have reportedly increased by nearly 35 per cent over the past year. For families dependent on fixed or modest incomes, this surge has significantly eroded purchasing power. “Earlier, we could at least plan our monthly expenses. Now, every visit to the market feels uncertain,” said a resident from the city’s central zone.

The situation has been worsened by rising rental and property prices, largely attributed to rapid urban expansion and the implementation of the Guwahati Master Plan 2025. As land and housing costs escalate in core areas, many middle-class families are being pushed to the city’s outskirts. While rents may be relatively lower there, increased commuting expenses, longer travel hours and daily stress have added to their financial and emotional burden.

Githartha Pathak, a retired government employee, expressed deep concern over the situation. “Surviving is getting difficult. People like us, especially the middle class, will die someday under this pressure,” he said, highlighting the sense of helplessness felt by those without access to subsidies or welfare schemes.

Private sector employees echoed similar worries. Ankita Baruah, who earns Rs 30,000 a month, said managing expenses has become a constant struggle. “Rent keeps increasing, and prices of daily need items go up every few months. With this salary, surviving in the city is very hard now,” she said.

Economic uncertainty is further adding to public anxiety. Gokul Das pointed to broader national concerns, saying, “Things are not going well for the Indian economy. Markets are volatile, the rupee is sinking, and inflation is heading north. Common people are gasping under the pressure of rising prices.”

Many residents also feel that the middle class is being overlooked in policy planning. Chinmoy Kakoty alleged that government focus remains limited to electoral considerations. “The government and ministers are only thinking about their vote banks. Middle-class people are left out of schemes and benefits,” he said.

As Guwahati continues to grow and modernize, residents argue that inclusive planning and targeted relief measures are urgently needed. Without timely intervention, they fear the city’s middle class—often considered its economic backbone—will continue to slide deeper into financial distress.

