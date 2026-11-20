STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rising prices of essential commodities are putting increasing pressure on household budgets in Guwahati, forcing families to cut down on daily necessities and adjust their spending.

Rice, cooking oil, sugar, eggs, onions and spices have become costlier, making routine grocery shopping increasingly difficult for ordinary consumers. Middle- and lower-income households have been particularly affected as repeated price hikes leave little room in their budgets.

Traders attributed the rise mainly to higher wholesale procurement rates, transportation charges and operational costs. They said wholesale prices of rice, edible oils and sugar had increased considerably, leaving retailers with little option but to pass on the additional costs to consumers.

The rise in sugar and onion prices was particularly sharp, with wholesale rates increasing by around Rs 10 to Rs 15 and retail prices going up by Rs 20 or more. Traders said their profit margins remained limited despite the higher prices.

Residents said the rising cost of living had made it increasingly difficult to meet basic expenses. A resident of Ganeshguri said most of the household income was being spent on necessities, leaving little money for other needs.

Homemakers also expressed concern over the situation, with one saying she had reduced several items from her child's regular diet to manage household expenses.

The price rise has also affected family spending habits. Parents said they had cut back on children's treats, toys and occasional outings, as even meeting basic food expenses had become challenging.

While traders blamed rising procurement and transportation costs, consumers continued to bear the burden of the increasingly expensive supply chain. With essential commodities becoming costlier, households are facing growing uncertainty over how long they can sustain further adjustments to their budgets.