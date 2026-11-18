STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati residents faced another rise in household expenses as raw milk prices increased by Rs 2.60 per litre from Monday, adding to the financial pressure on middle-class families already grappling with rising prices of essential commodities.

Consumers expressed concern over the repeated increases, saying their incomes had remained unchanged while the cost of everyday necessities continued to rise.

Rishi Baruah, a Beltola resident, said the successive price hikes had made it increasingly difficult for ordinary families to manage their household budgets.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for ordinary people to survive. Every few days, the price of one essential item or another goes up, but our income remains the same. The middle class is caught in the middle, struggling to manage household expenses. It is frustrating because there is hardly anything left to cut down on," he said.

Homemaker Bonita Kalita also said rising prices had made routine household purchases difficult to manage. She pointed out that milk remained a daily necessity, particularly for families with children.

"Every time we go shopping, we find something has become more expensive. Managing the kitchen budget has become a challenge. Milk is a daily necessity, especially for families with children, and such repeated increases directly affect household expenses," she said.

Another consumer, Suparna Das, said families could not reduce milk consumption despite the increase, as children depended on it. She added that rising prices of vegetables, cooking oil and other essentials had already strained household budgets.

Meanwhile, the Greater Guwahati Milk Traders Association attributed the revision to rising cattle feed costs, labour charges, daily operational expenses and the increasing prices of other essential commodities.

Association president Padam Basnet said the retail price of raw milk had been fixed at Rs 71.80 per litre, while the wholesale rate for bulk purchases stood at Rs 69.20 per litre.

The latest increase once again highlighted the growing financial burden on middle-income households, with consumers struggling to absorb successive price hikes without a corresponding rise in their earnings.