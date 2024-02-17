Guwahati: Ritika Das receives the honour of Role Award from Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar

GUWAHATI: Ritika Das of Guwahati has received the honour Role Award from the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the Centenary Celebration of the prestigious Indraprastha College for Women (IP College), Delhi University, recently.

The Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Prof. Yogesh Singh, and the Principal of Indraprastha College for Women, Prof. Poonam Kumria, were also present at the glittering function. The function also witnessed the launch of Centenary College Magazine, AAROH, with Ritika as its Editor-in-Chief.

It may be mentioned that Ritika Das is one of the members of the powerful IP College Students' Union 2023-24. She is the daughter of Rajesh Das and Parimita Das.

