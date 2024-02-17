Guwahati: Minister Ashok Singhal unveils Assam Urban Services Mobile app and unified web portal for seamless municipal services

Guwahati: In a significant move aimed at modernizing civic services, Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurated a digital initiative at an event held at his office chambers in Dispur. The occasion marked the official launch of the Assam Urban Services mobile app, now available on the Google Play Store, along with the introduction of an upgraded web portal at https://assamurban.in/. This integrated platform aims to simplify and enhance public access to online municipal services throughout the state.

The Assam Urban Services mobile app empowers citizens to conveniently access a comprehensive array of services provided by municipal bodies, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, through their smartphones. Simultaneously, the web portal acts as a centralized hub, aggregating information from various departments within the Housing and Urban Affairs Department. It provides a seamless interface for the public to access departmental services online.

Key features of this initiative include streamlined online property tax payments, swift trade licence approvals, and a range of e-services such as requests for drinking water supply connections, venue bookings for theatres and grounds, and film shooting permits, among others.

The portal not only ensures a user-friendly experience but also introduces innovative features such as GPS tracking of municipal vehicles, an efficient online complaint filing system, and resolution mechanisms. It offers detailed insights into municipal bodies, encompassing maps, demographics, mayor and ward member details, municipal assets, program activities, and tender information.

During his address at the portal launch, the minister underscored the pivotal role of this integrated platform in realizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's vision to streamline government processes, eliminate bureaucratic hurdles, and enable citizens to access services conveniently from the comfort of their homes. This initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering efficiency and transparency in municipal services across Assam, he said.

