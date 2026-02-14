Guwahati: Road Safety Meet held in Kamrup-Metro

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was convened under the chairmanship of Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Shri Swapneel Paul, IAS, to review road safety measures and address key traffic-related concerns in the city.

During the meeting, the District Commissioner stressed that the District Road Safety Committee should not limit its role to routine discussions. He directed all concerned departments to take proactive steps and transform the committee into a driving force for change in the district. He emphasised the need to focus on both immediate interventions and long-term strategies to resolve pressing road safety issues faced by city residents.

Shri Paul called for coordinated action among departments to improve traffic management, strengthen enforcement, enhance public awareness, and ensure safer road infrastructure across Guwahati.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Commissioner Mrinal Bora, who serves as Member-Secretary of the District Road Safety Committee. Also present were the Enforcement Officer of the Transport Department and Officer-in-Charge of Kamrup (M), the Assistant Commissioner of Transport and Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, the District Transport Officer (Enforcement), and officials from key departments associated with road safety, including Education, Public Works Department (PWD), Health, Excise, and others.

The committee discussed various challenges related to traffic congestion, enforcement, awareness campaigns, and inter-departmental coordination, reaffirming its commitment to improving road safety standards in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Also Read: Guwahati: Debate on Road Safety held in Kamrup Metro district