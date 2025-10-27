Guwahati: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ team responds to outcry over ticket price hike

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A wave of public outrage swept across the city on Saturday after ticket prices for ‘Roi Roi Binale’ — the on-screen appearance of the musical icon Zubeen Garg — rose sharply in several Guwahati multiplexes. The sudden increase, reportedly by nearly Rs 100 across multiple categories, triggered widespread criticism, with many accusing theatre owners of “commercializing Zubeen’s legacy.”

At Cinepolis, ticket prices that previously stood at Rs 220 and Rs 240 were raised to Rs 320 and Rs 340 respectively, while VIP seats jumped from Rs 450 to Rs 600. PVR cinemas also registered steep surges, with Prime Plus seats rising from Rs 330 to Rs 420, Prime from Rs 280 to Rs 380, and Classic from Rs 250 to Rs 360.

The abrupt hike sparked an online uproar as thousands of fans took to social media demanding that prices be reduced. Many described the timing as “insensitive,” alleging that multiplexes were exploiting public sentiment surrounding Garg’s untimely demise. Screenshots of increased rates circulated widely, intensifying the backlash.

Responding to the criticism, Team Roi Roi Binale issued a statement in the evening attributing the price escalation to a system known as “dynamic pricing.” Under this model, ticket rates automatically rise once approximately 60% of seats are booked, and increase further when sales cross 80%. The team clarified that the mechanism applies to all films but urged theatre authorities not to apply it in this case.

“The authorities have agreed to our request,” the team announced. “Within the next one to two hours, audiences will once again be able to purchase tickets at the originally fixed prices.”

Despite the controversy, advance bookings for the film remained remarkable, with thousands of tickets sold within hours and several shows across Assam already declared house full. Theatres reported overwhelming demand for both early morning and late-night screenings as fans prepared to witness Zubeen Garg’s final performance on screen.

The film’s team appealed to the public to remain patient and avoid panic booking, assuring that standard pricing would soon be restored.

“Roi Roi Binale is not just a film — it is an emotion for Assam,” one fan wrote on social media, adding, “Zubeen’s last act deserves love, not profiteering.”

