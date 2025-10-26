Assam gears up for release of Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: What was meant to be a simple film release has transformed into an emotional movement sweeping across Assam. As the state readies for the release of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg's final film, Roi Roi Binale, on October 31, fans are turning theatres into spaces of tribute, remembrance, and celebration of the legend's life.

Pre-booking for the film opened on Thursday evening, and within hours, tickets disappeared from theatres across Guwahati. By Friday morning, most shows across the state were sold out, with only a few stray seats left. For fans, Roi Roi Binale is not merely another cinematic release-it's a heartfelt farewell to the man whose music, words and charisma defined generations.

The anticipation surrounding the film has reached unprecedented levels in the Assamese film industry. Social media is overflowing with emotional tributes and calls to action, with messages like "Let's make this film an all-time blockbuster for Zubeen da" spreading like wildfire. Across towns and villages, people are uniting to ensure that the movie becomes a monumental success-one that immortalises Garg's legacy in Indian cinema.

Fans describe the release as their final chance to express gratitude to the artiste who gave them songs to sing and dreams to hold. Many are planning to watch the film multiple times, seeing each screening as a personal act of remembrance.

For Assam, Roi Roi Binale has become much more than a film-it's a movement of love, nostalgia, and unity.

Also Read: Guwahati: CBI starts probe into mysterious death of Kamakhya temple Panda