Guwahati: RPF apprehends three, recovers stolen mobile phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three persons, including a receiver of stolen property, and recovered three stolen Android mobile phones worth around Rs 45,000 during an operation near Guwahati Railway Station on Tuesday.

Officials of CPDS/RPF Guwahati and CIB/Guwahati first apprehended two suspected thieves near Lakhtokia Gate, adjacent to the railway tracks, and recovered two Infinix mobile phones from their possession. During interrogation, the duo confessed to stealing the phones from passengers in the station’s parking area and revealed that they had sold another stolen Samsung mobile phone to Mofijul Ali.

Acting on the information, RPF personnel apprehended Ali and recovered the Samsung handset. The three accused and the recovered mobile phones were handed over to Panbazar Police Station, which registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further investigation.

Also Read: RPF Apprehends Mobile Phone Theft at Guwahati Railway Station