Guwahati: RPF recovers stolen gold pledged for loan, arrests theft accused

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gold jewellery pledged at a finance company to secure a loan was recovered along with other stolen ornaments after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) solved a theft case registered through the RailMadad portal.

The case was registered after Laila Khatun reported that her handbag containing gold ornaments had been stolen from Train No. 15910 at Guwahati Railway Station on June 2. During the investigation, RPF personnel analysed CCTV footage, identified the suspect and circulated his details to surveillance team.

On Tuesday, a joint team of the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squad and Crime Intelligence Bureau arrested Rabbul Islam (32) of Morigaon district near Guwahati Railway Station. Six gold ornaments were recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, Islam allegedly revealed that the remaining ornaments had been pledged by his wife, Khairun Nahar, at an IIFL Finance branch in Lanka to obtain a gold loan of Rs 1,24,900. Investigators subsequently recovered five more gold ornaments along with the related loan documents.

The RPF recovered a total of 11 gold ornaments, including rings, earrings, a nose pin, a locket and a tikka, with an estimated value of around Rs 6.5 lakh.

The accused, Khairun Nahar, the recovered jewellery and the relevant documents were handed over to the Government Railway Police, Guwahati, which registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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