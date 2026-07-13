RPF Intensifies Security Drive in Northeast, Seizes Drugs and Liquor, Rescues Children

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway intensified security operations on July 7 and 8, recovering narcotics and liquor, rescuing children and taking action against theft and other unlawful activities.

Working with the Government Railway Police, Excise Department and Child Welfare authorities, RPF personnel seized over 15 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 7.6 lakh and recovered 185 bottles of liquor worth more than Rs 20,000 from trains and railway premises.

The force also apprehended several offenders in mobile phone theft cases and recovered seven stolen mobile phones valued at around Rs 1.04 lakh, handing them over to the GRP for further legal action.

During the operations, RPF rescued seven minor children from various railway stations and handed them over to Child Welfare Committees and Child Help Desks for rehabilitation. It also provided medical assistance to an ailing elderly passenger, arranging treatment and informing the passenger’s family. The operations formed part of NFR’s ongoing efforts to enhance passenger safety and railway security, a press release said.

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