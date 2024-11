STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Cyber Police Station recovered a full amount of Rs. 10,000 lost by a victim from Hengrabari in an online investment scam. Earlier, the victim had fallen prey to an online investment scam, resulting in a loss of Rs. 10.000.

