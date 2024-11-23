Guwahati: Cyber Police Recover Rs 12,760 from Fake Online Investment Scam

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team of Cyber Police Station has successfully recovered Rs 12,760, which was credited back into the victim’s bank account. This development comes after a victim from Patorkuchi lost Rs 1,75,000 in a fake online investment scam in April 2024.

The Cyber Police team has been trying to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen amount. Efforts are going on to retrieve the remaining amount.

Also Read: Guwahati: Chandmari Police Arrest Thief Attempting to Steal Auto Van Battery

Also Watch: