Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station (Cyber PS) has recovered the full amount of Rs 1,78,560, which was credited into the bank account of a victim on Saturday. The victim, a resident of Lachit Nagar, had fallen prey to the scam in May. The amount was recovered in November.

