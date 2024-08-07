Guwahati: Rukmini Gaon residents demand permanent solution of waterlogging

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The residents of Rukminigaon in Guwahati staged a protest against the persistent issue of water logging in the area, which has left the area submerged up to waist-deep. The heavy rainfall in the Monday evening caused severe flooding, with banks and basement parking offices in Rukminigaon being inundated, damaging parked cars.

The PIBCO junction area was under water, which has caused damage to property and disrupted traffic in the area.

Speaking to the media, a traffic police personnel said, "I was on duty last evening. I have seen that due to the heavy rainfall, the water got blocked and could not pass out, although it was being pumped out. So, asking the commuters to cooperate with us and to move from the Last Gate area."

One of the protesters blamed the authorities for negligence and said that the rain hardly continued for two hours. They submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister and ward members but received no response.

Another resident of Rukmini Gaon expressed disappointment with the government's claims of making Assam flood-free, emphasizing that urban flooding is a major problem that requires immediate attention. And he demanded a permanent solution to the water logging issue, stating that they do not need flood relief but rather a long-term fix. Also, questioned the government's investment in flood mitigation measures and the lack of action by the concerned departments.

The Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, acknowledged the situation and stated that the traffic police have been working to ensure the safety of commuters. He assured that traffic diversions will be implemented if the flooding persists, urging people to cooperate with the authorities. However, Singhal's comments have sparked outrage, with protesters demanding his resignation.

Also read: Guwahati Comes to Standstill After Heavy Rains (sentinelassam.com)