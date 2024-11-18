Guwahati: Rukminigoan residents decry inaction on waterlogging in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: With next year's monsoon season approaching, residents of Rukminigoan have raised serious concerns over the Assam state government's failure to address the persistent issue of waterlogging that plagues the area. At a gathering on Sunday, locals expressed their frustration over what they described as unfulfilled promises to mitigate artificial flooding.

The residents, speaking out in unison, pointed out that despite the formation of a special committee to resolve the problem, no tangible actions have been taken. "If the government does not act in the dry season, when will it work?" one resident questioned, emphasizing the urgency of preventive measures. They further alleged that while the committee, which includes officials from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD), submitted a survey report outlining necessary steps, none of these recommendations have been implemented so far.

One of the major concerns raised was related to the government's plans to dredge the Bahini River and divert floodwaters to Silsako Beel. "Since 2018, after the construction of the new Secretariat complex and the Supermarket flyover, Rukminigoan has faced severe waterlogging issues. Floodwaters enter from the Bahini River and BN Saikia Road, exacerbating the situation," a resident explained.

Locals alleged that the current drainage infrastructure was poorly designed, with unscientific construction practices worsening the situation. "The drains are not properly planned, leading to reverse flow and waterlogging even during light showers," a resident pointed out.

In their report, the committee highlighted several causes for the artificial flooding, including runoff from the Dispur Supermarket and Secretariat areas and inflows from the Wireless area near Basisthapur, Bylane 1 and 2, and the Bahini River overflowing at the PIBCO point and Chinaki Path due to heavy inflows from Meghalaya. However, none of the proposed interventions to address these issues have materialized.

The residents expressed skepticism over Minister Ashok Singhal's silence on the committee's recommendations and their implementation. "We heard about the committee, but now, it seems the minister has stopped discussing it altogether. If they think we won't raise the issue during the dry season, they are mistaken. We will continue to fight for a resolution, even when floods are not imminent," a resident remarked.

They also noted that continuously running pumps to discharge accumulated water from households was not a viable long-term solution. The report pointed out that this method incurs significant expenses for fuel and manpower, which could be better utilized in preventive measures. As the monsoon season looms, the residents of Rukminigoan are demanding swift and concrete action from the government to resolve the issue before it spirals out of control once again.

