Guwahati Safaikarmi Community Demands Land Rights, Warns of Agitation

Sanitation workers in Guwahati raised serious concerns on Wednesday about what they called decades of neglect by successive state governments, warning of intensified protests if their demands are not addressed soon.

Speaking to the media, Bhim Basfor, Advisor to the Safaikarmi Union, alleged that the "sweeper class" has remained on the margins of development regardless of which party held power.

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