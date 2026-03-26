Guwahati Safaikarmi Community Demands Land Rights, Warns of Agitation

Sanitation workers in Guwahati raised serious concerns on Wednesday about what they called decades of neglect by successive state governments, warning of intensified protests if their demands are not addressed soon.
Speaking to the media, Bhim Basfor, Advisor to the Safaikarmi Union, alleged that the "sweeper class" has remained on the margins of development regardless of which party held power.
Basfor did not spare either side of the political aisle. He directly named both the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming that neither government has delivered meaningful progress for the Safaikarmi community during their respective tenures.
A central issue raised was the lack of land allocation. Basfor claimed that many families from the community have been denied land rights for years, leaving them in a prolonged state of uncertainty and insecurity.
The union made clear that if these concerns continue to go unaddressed, they are prepared to escalate their agitation.