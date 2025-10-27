Guwahati: Safety & security bandobast in Brahmaputra ghats for Chhath Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Authorities in Guwahati intensified safety, traffic, and crowd management measures as thousands of devotees gathered for Chhath Puja, the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God, along the banks of the Brahmaputra.

Officials from the police, district administration, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted late-night inspections to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals. They closely monitored river water levels and implemented enhanced safety arrangements to prevent any mishap.

The district administration issued traffic guidelines for areas surrounding key Ghats, while barricading, cleaning, and illumination work was completed at major locations including Uzan Bazar, Kachari, and Fancy Bazar. Authorities emphasized close coordination among departments to prioritize the safety of devotees during the evening and morning offerings.

Chhath Puja, which has expanded in scale and inclusivity across Assam in recent years, drew participants from diverse communities, highlighting the state’s cultural harmony. The Brahmaputra riverbanks transformed into vibrant scenes of devotion and festivity, reflecting the spiritual significance of the festival.

