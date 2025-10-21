Guwahati: Sales of banana plants and diyas mark subdued Diwali market

GUWAHATI: As Diwali lights begin to shimmer softly across homes and neighbourhoods, people in Guwahati crowded local markets to purchase banana plants, bamboo sticks, diyas, and firecrackers. The age-old practice of placing diyas on banana plants continues to hold deep cultural and spiritual importance, with households preparing to honour the festival’s traditional rituals.

Temporary stalls have been set up across busy areas such as Ganeshguri and Panbazar, where vendors sold banana plants for around Rs 150 to Rs 200 each. Alongside these, earthen lamps, decorative items, and festive essentials filled the vibrant marketplaces, creating an atmosphere of quiet celebration.

However, traders and residents alike noted that the crowd was thinner compared to previous years. Despite the preparations, the festive mood remained restrained as the city continues to mourn the untimely demise of beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

A customer shared that this year’s market scene was far more subdued, saying he planned to take part in rituals and light firecrackers with his son but sensed a general dampening of enthusiasm. Another shopper expressed that although Diwali was being celebrated, there was a sense of melancholy and economic strain affecting usual spending, with many choosing simplicity over extravagance.

The Diwali and Kali Puja organizers in Guwahati have also dedicated this year’s festivities to the Zubeen Garg, whose passing in Singapore on September 19 left a lasting void in the hearts of countless admirers. The city’s muted yet heartfelt celebrations this year reflect both devotion to tradition and deep reverence for the artiste whose music continues to echo through every home. (ANI)

