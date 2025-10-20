Diwali Celebrations in Guwahati Takes Backseat Amid Grief Over Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati: As Diwali celebrations begin across Assam, Guwahati’s markets appear quieter than usual, reflecting the somber mood of a state still mourning the untimely demise of music legend Zubeen Garg.

While shops are lined with banana plants, bamboo sticks, earthen diyas, and puja essentials, the usual buzz of firecracker and decorative light sales is missing. Many shopkeepers who once ran cracker stalls have this year shifted to selling traditional items for worship.

Locals say the festive energy feels subdued.The city, which typically glows with lights and grandeur during Diwali, stands unusually calm, its skyline dimmer, its sounds softer.

Adding to the emotional tone, several Kali Puja and Diwali pandals across the city have dedicated their stages to Zubeen Garg, paying heartfelt tributes to the beloved artist whose music has long illuminated Assamese hearts.

For Guwahati, this Diwali is less about celebration and more about remembrance.