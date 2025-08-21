Guwahati: Samagra Shiksha Assam Issues Guidelines for Kala Utsav 2025-26

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has directed all districts to ensure active participation of secondary schools in Kala Utsav 2025-26, a national-level cultural competition that promotes holistic education through art and performance.

In an official communication, SSA asked all Inspectors of Schools and District Mission Coordinators to inform every secondary and senior secondary school, government, aided and private, about the guidelines. The schools must organize district-level competitions on August 27 or 28 after completing the school level competitions.

The competitions this year will be held in 12 categories, including solo and group performances in vocal and instrumental music, classical and folk dance, theatre, visual arts (2D, 3D, and group crafts), orchestra ensemble, choreography, and traditional storytelling. Each district must nominate a District Programme Officer for coordination and submit video entries of the winning performances in all categories to the state office by September 30.

The notification also highlighted two important restrictions, the winners of the previous Kala Utsav (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) will not be allowed to participate in the 2025 national competition and the students from schools that had winners in the 2023 and 2024 National Kala Utsav will not be permitted to compete in the same art form this year.

The state education mission has made it mandatory for every district to submit entries in all categories, ensuring wide representation of Assam’s artistic talent at the national level.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha Assam Overhauls Shiksha Setu Portal