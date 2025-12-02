Guwahati: Sampriti Bhojan Week begins in Assam Schools

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Schools across Assam marked the beginning of Sampriti Bhojan Week on Monday as part of a statewide initiative under the PM POSHAN scheme to boost community participation in children’s nutrition.

The week-long programme, scheduled from December1 to 6, 2025, began with enthusiastic involvement from parents, villagers, local organizations and well-wishers who came forward to contribute meals to schoolchildren.

Launched under the guidance of Dr Om Prakash, IAS, Mission Director, Samagra Shiksha and State Nodal Officer, PM POSHAN, Sampriti Bhojan Week aims to highlight the tradition of community-led food sharing in Assam while ensuring that children receive nutritious meals through collective effort.

Schools have also begun installing special Sampriti Bhojan notice boards to display the names and photographs of contributing community members, encouraging others to participate. Many schools reported strong community turnout on the opening day.

The Education Department has directed all schools to organize Sampriti Bhojan on at least one day during the week and to recognize individuals who participate three times a year in school programmes. District officials will submit reports and geo-tagged photographs of the activities conducted during the week by December 8, 2025.

