Rashtriya Poshan Maah concludes in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar Rural Child Development Project, in collaboration with District Health and Family Welfare Department, concluded the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah on Thursday through a series of awareness and nutrition-oriented activities.

As part of the closing ceremony, an awareness rally was organized at the Dhekeri Model Anganwadi Centre in Hahchara. The event also featured an exhibition and competition showcasing various locally prepared, tasty, and nutritious food items.

Participating in the event, Additional District Commissioner (Social Welfare) Lukumoni Borah highlighted the vital role of Anganwadi Centres in shaping the foundation of children for building a bright future for the nation. She also emphasized the importance of the pre-school education, care and attention provided through these centres and urged parents to understand their significance. Moreover, she stressed the need for special focus on eradicating child malnutrition.

Also Read: Cultural protest in Dhekiajuli demanding justice for Zubeen Garg