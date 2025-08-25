Guwahati: Sangbad Saurav Award to Sentinel Scribe Mousamjyoti Baishya

Rahashya and Natun Swadesh annual awards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rahashya, a 51-year-old monthly magazine, and Natun Swadesh, an Assamese daily, gave away awards on the occasion of their annual function at the auditorium of PWD Convention and Training Centre, Guwahati, today.

The publication house conferred the Sangbad Saurav Award, 2025, on senior staff reporter of The Sentinel, Mousamjyoti Baishya, for his contribution to media. Prof. Alpana Sarkar Deka gave away the award to the journalist on behalf of the organizers. Renowned lyricist and musician Dr Ramen Choudhury received the lifetime achievement award at the function.

The forty recipients of awards include artist Manjit Rajkhowa, Dhrubajyoti Pathak (Asomiya Pratidin), Dibyajyoti Kalita (DY 365), Preety Priyadarshinee (News 18, Assam-Northeast), Swapan Kumar Rabha (Pratidin Time), singer Mayuri Dutta, social worker Ranjib Kumar Sarma, writer Ramen Das, human rights activist Dibyajyoti Saikia, and Munin Rabha.

Renowned linguist Dr Upen Rabha Hakacham was the chief guest at the function. Chief Editor of Rahashya Dr Babu Rabha Hakacham, publisher Basanti Rabha, Editor Polima B Chetia, Natun Swadesh Chief Editor Dipjyoti Deka, editorial adviser Kunja Mohan Rai, educationists Dr Sushanta Kashyap and Dr Biraj Kakati and social worker Ramesh Chandra Das were also present at the function.

