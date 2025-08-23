‘Ujjal Ratna’ award conferred on veteran educationist Dr Bhula Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr Bhula Gogoi, a resident of Charing Baruwati village in Sivsagar district, former Principal of Assam Science College (Now Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology, shortly JIST), noted litterateur, was conferred the ‘Ujjal Ratna’ award by Charing Senior Citizens Forum on Thurssday at his daughter’s residence in Amguri.

Dr Gogoi, born on June 1, 1936, was the first PhD awardee in greater Charing area who took his PhD from the Manchester University in England on ‘X Ray analysis of Crystal Structure’ in 1968. Dr Gogoi started his literary journey from his school days when he was a student of class X in RKP Boys High School, Charing. His first poem was published in 1953 in Bhramor magazine from Demow.

Since then, Dr Gogoi has dedicatedly pursued the promotion of Assamese literature. He has already wrote 26 books including Contemporary Education: Crisis and Prospects, Mure Asomore, Jibanor Ortha, Jibonor Aserenga Smriti, Abegor Mala Bukur Sur, Sukdevar Para Sankardevaloi, Chintar Padulit Epak, etc. His autobiography is Jibonor Eserenga Smriti. For his outstanding contribution towards development of Assamesse litterateur, he was honoured state literary pension in 2014. As a prominent educationist and a dedicated litterateur, Charing Senior Forum has now confered him with the Ujjal Ratna award. A team of Charing Senior Forum led by Advisor Bishweswar Gogoi, president-in-Charge Akan Chandra Khanikar, former president Anil Katoki, executive president Bidya Khanikar, Secretary Atul Chandra Chutia, and assistant secretary Chandra Kamal Bora presented him the award. The event was anchored by Secretary Atul Chandra Chutia. Receving the award Dr.Gogoi said that he was proud to be honoured by the organization formed by his former colleagues. In the funcion, Dr Gogoi’s recent book titled ‘Chinta Chetanat Epak’ was unveiled by Akan Chandra Khanikar.

