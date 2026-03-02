Guwahati: Santaneer launches adult literacy centre

GUWAHATI: Santaneer, a leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to elderly welfare at The Retreat Home for the Elderly, successfully inaugurated its Adult Literacy Centre on February 28, 2026, at its premises located at Amerigog, 8 Mile, Khanapara, Guwahati.

This pioneering initiative under the New India Literacy Program aims to provide functional literacy to illiterate adults, promoting self-reliance, dignity, and active societal participation.

Already, 41 illiterate individuals, mostly housewives, have enrolled in the program, eager to acquire essential reading, writing, and numeracy skills for everyday functionality. In a heartwarming display of intergenerational solidarity, the literacy classes will be imparted by Santaneer’s own elderly residents, who bring decades of life experience and wisdom to the role of instructors.

The inaugural function was graced by distinguished speakers, including Dr. Apurba Thakuria, Inspector of Schools, Morigaon; Tilak Saikia, Retired Inspector of Schools; Dr. Shrimoni Bhuyan, Senior Lecturer at DIET and Executive Member of the State Literacy Program; and Bhupen Baruah, Councillor Ward 60. Learning kits and study materials were also distributed to participants, marking a practical step toward sustained learning.

Santaneer’s leadership emphasized the dual impact: empowering the illiterate while honouring the contributions of seniors. “This center not only bridges literacy gaps but also celebrates the untapped potential of our elders as lifelong educators,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

