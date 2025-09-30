Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal Pays Tribute at Adya Shraddha of Zubeen Garg’s

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday paid floral tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg on the occasion of his Adyashraddha at his Guwahati residence. Sonowal offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

“Though Zubeen has left us physically, his immortal creations will continue to live in the hearts of the people of Assam. His cultural journey will remain a source of inspiration and courage for generations,” Sonowal said, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam DGP urges Public Trust in SIT Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death