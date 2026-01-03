Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal terms book fairs ‘pilgrimage sites of knowledge’

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Assam Book Fair at Khanapara, describing book fairs as “pilgrimage sites of knowledge” that foster intellectual growth and a thoughtful society. Emphasising the enduring value of books, he said literature reflects a society’s conscience, creativity and imagination, and plays a key role in nation-building.

Urging the youth to develop a habit of reading, Sonowal cautioned against replacing deep reading with fleeting digital consumption, noting that books alone provide depth, imagination and critical thinking. While acknowledging the role of e-books and audiobooks in widening access to knowledge, he stressed that the real challenge lies in making reading joyful again, especially for young people.

The minister highlighted the importance of modernising libraries and making Assamese literature more accessible in contemporary formats, while preserving linguistic and cultural roots. During his visit, he interacted with readers and publishers and purchased several Assamese books, underscoring his commitment to reading and the promotion of regional literature, a press release stated.

