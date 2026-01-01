Bitopan Dutta’s poetry collection launched at Assam Book Fair

Guwahati: The poetry collection “Naasi Uthok Boxonto Xomoi” by Bitopan Dutta was formally launched at the Assam Publication Board’s Book Fair, currently being held at Khanapara in Guwahati. Published by Puruleel Prakashan, the book was unveiled on Tuesday evening by Devajit Bora, General Secretary of Axam Xahitya Xabha, in the presence of several distinguished personalities.

At the inaugural event of Puruleel Prakashan—which marked its debut as a publishing house with the release of its first book—several eminent figures were present, including Naren Hazarika, Editor-in-Chief of Dainandin Barta; noted career counsellor and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at Don Bosco University, Professor Dr. Buljit Borgohain; Sahitya Akademi Award-winning children’s writer Jugallochan Das; Ratul Goswami, General Secretary of the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association; sports journalist of The Sentinel, Rajdeep Das; and writer-journalist Darshana Barua. In addition, journalists Nikunj Nath, Shailen Kalita of Dainik Asom, Ranjit Patgiri of Asomiya Pratidin, and Gautam Kumar Kakati of DB News, along with many others, also participated in the event.

While unveiling the book, Devajit Bora remarked that it is truly commendable that poet Bitopan Dutta, despite stepping away from active journalism and being engaged in the teaching profession, continues to remain actively involved in creative pursuits. He added that the participation of talented writers from different parts of the state in launching their books at the Guwahati Book Fair reflects the success of the fair.

Career counsellor Dr. Buljit Borgohain stated that the journey of Puruleel Prakashan, launched by journalist Dimpul Chutiya with the publication of its first poetry collection, would secure a special place in Assamese literature. Speaking on the occasion, Dainandin Barta Editor-in-Chief Naren Hazarika expressed his happiness at witnessing the beginning of Puruleel Prakashan’s journey and hoped that Bitopan Dutta’s book would receive wide appreciation from readers.

Meanwhile, participating in the book launch ceremony, Ratul Goswami, General Secretary of the Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association, said he was happy to unveil the book of Bitopan Dutta, who chose the teaching profession after leaving active journalism. He noted that engaging in creative work while being in a profession like teaching is a hopeful sign and a matter of pride for the teaching community as well. As this is the first book published by the publishing house, being a witness to this moment is a matter of great honour, he added. He also expressed hope that readers across Assam would warmly welcome Bitopan Dutta’s book, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati: Book fair sales cross Rs 2 crore so far