Guwahati Sarumotoria Robbery Cracked: Victim’s Son-in-Law Held as Alleged Mastermind

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police have solved the daylight robbery at Sarumotoria that took place on June 29 by arresting four persons, including the victim’s son-in-law, who allegedly orchestrated the crime.

The robbery took place at the Swarajnagar residence of Golapi Barman, where the accused allegedly gained entry by posing as lock repair mechanics and claiming they had come to fix a faulty door lock.

According to the investigation, the intruders overpowered the elderly woman after entering the house, tied her up and fled with gold ornaments, cash and other valuables. During the incident, the victim’s son-in-law was also found tied up inside a room, creating the impression that he had been targeted along with the family.

Police said the investigation later revealed that the apparent victim had allegedly been part of the conspiracy.

Investigators initially arrested Ratan Barman of Barbari and Asif Iftikar Hussain of Baksa. Based on information obtained during their interrogation, police subsequently apprehended Pranjit Baishya of Nalbari, who allegedly coordinated the execution of the robbery.

Further investigation led police to arrest Dipen Kakati, the victim’s son-in-law, who was alleged to have planned the robbery in collusion with the other accused.

Police said the arrests had helped expose the entire conspiracy behind the crime and established that the gang had meticulously planned the operation by disguising themselves as mechanics to gain access to the house.

The investigation is continuing to recover the stolen valuables and ascertain whether any other individuals were involved in the robbery.

Also Read: Assam: Woman Dies 16 Days After Brutal Nagaon Robbery Attack, Six Arrested