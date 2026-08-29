Guwahati: Sashastra Seema Bal Frontier celebrates Raksha Bandhan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Raksha Bandhan was celebrated as ‘Raksha Parv’ with enthusiasm and gaiety at the headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Frontier Guwahati, on Friday.

During the programme, women tied rakhi on the wrists of SSB officers and personnel and wished them good health, happiness and long life. They also expressed their respect, affection and gratitude towards the SSB personnel deployed for the security of the country’s borders.

Addressing the gathering, H.B.K. Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Administration), said Raksha Bandhan was not merely a festival celebrating the bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters, but also symbolised social harmony, mutual cooperation and a sense of duty towards the nation. He thanked Seemant Chetna Manch (Northeast) for organising the programme and said such initiatives help strengthen the emotional bond between security forces and the general public.

Singh further said that the SSB, besides discharging its responsibilities as the guardian of the India-Bhutan border, has been continuously working for the development of border areas and empowerment of local communities. The force conducts various skill-development programmes to make local people, particularly women and youth, self-reliant. These include beauty parlour and beautician courses, tailoring, beekeeping and mushroom cultivation training.

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