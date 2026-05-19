Guwahati Satgaon Blaze: Six Families Affected After Short Circuit Sparks LPG Cylinder Explosions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out on Sonai Mikir Path under Satgaon Police Station limits in Guwahati.

The fire started at a rented house owned by Prabin Rongpi on Sonai Mikir Path. Six families living as tenants in six separate rooms were affected by the blaze.

According to officials, the fire was triggered by an electrical short circuit inside the house. The situation turned critical after two LPG cylinders exploded, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

Initially, no one attempted to douse the flames. Later, Satgaon Police reached the spot and, with help from locals, tried to control the fire by pouring water.

After nearly an hour, two fire tenders arrived and fully extinguished the flames. Goods worth several lakhs were gutted in the fire.

Fire officials suspect a short circuit as the primary cause.

Notably, the incident took place just 100 metres away from Satgaon Police Station.

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