Luxury car catches fire after crash in Golaghat; Three youths injured

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: A shocking incident took place on the streets of Golaghat where a luxury car suddenly caught fire after crashing on Wednesday morning.

Early in the morning, the vehicle was reportedly being driven at a very high speed, performing dangerous stunts and creating panic among pedestrians.

Eventually, the driver lost control and rammed into a roadside pole, after which the car burst into flames.

The white Hyundai Verna (AS 03AA 4802) had three youths, namely Rajnish Saikia, Hrithik Gogoi, and Alfred Alam Bora, inside the car. All three youth sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local people immediately rushed them to Swaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the car had been speeding and performing reckless stunts in the town area for quite some time. Locals also alleged that the three youths were under the influence of intoxicants. It is further reported that one of the injured individuals behaved inappropriately even after the incident, which led to a strong reaction from the public.

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