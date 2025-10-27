Guwahati: SBI to observe Vigilance Awareness Week today

GUWAHATI: The State Bank of India (SBI) Guwahati Circle will observe Vigilance Awareness Week-2025 from October 27 to November 2 across its branches in the seven North Eastern states. The event, held under the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility”, aims to generate public awareness against corruption.

Chief General Manager Prabhas Bose will administer the Integrity Pledge to all employees on October 27 and outline the bank’s anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies. The programme includes online quizzes, essay competitions, guest lectures, and activities for students such as elocution and slogan writing. SBI branches conduct Gram Sabhas, grievance redressal camps, awareness meets, walkathons, skits, street plays, and flash dances, a press release said.

