Guwahati: Scholarship launched for students with disabilities

Guwahati: Indus Towers Ltd., in partnership with Shishu Sarothi, has announced the Indus Towers Scholarship Programme (ITSP) 2025-26 for students with disabilities across India.

A flagship initiative under Indus Towers’ CSR programme Saksham, the scholarship supports 100 students annually, covering vocational training, higher secondary, diploma, graduation, and post-graduate courses. Since its launch in 2016, the program has benefitted over 900 students with disabilities, many of whom are now employed in the government and corporate sectors.

In addition to financial assistance, ITSP provides career counselling and rights awareness programmes to help scholars pursue education with confidence and independence, stated a press release.

