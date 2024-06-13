Assam: Schools in Kamrup Metro to Reschedule Exams Due to Ambubachi Mela

GUWAHATI: In anticipation of upcoming Ambubachi Mela Inspector of Schools and District Mission Coordinator of SSA, Kamrup (M) Dipika Choudhury, has issued directive to all schools in Kamrup Metro district to avoid scheduling examinations from June 22 to 26 2024. The directive is based on instructions from District Commissioner. It aims to mitigate any potential inconvenience for students due to expected large influx of devotees into Guwahati during this period.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual festival. It attracts pilgrims from across India. It is expected to significantly increase number of visitors in city. To ensure students are not adversely affected by associated logistical challenges school authorities are instructed to take immediate steps to comply with directive. Specifically, any examinations previously scheduled for these dates must be rescheduled.

In her statement Dipika Choudhury emphasized importance of this measure. She highlighted potential disruptions that could arise from the festival's heavy footfall. She noted that directive is preventive action. To maintain conducive environment for students during their examination period. The collaboration between educational institutions and district administration. It is crucial in facilitating a smooth experience for both students and the visiting devotees.

School administrations have been urged to act promptly. They must communicate any changes in examination schedule to students and parents. This proactive approach is intended to provide ample time. For students to adjust their preparation plans accordingly.

Ambubachi Mela is significant event in Assam's cultural calendar. It draws millions of devotees to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Influx of visitors often leads to increased traffic. Also pressure on public services This creates challenges for residents and students alike. By rescheduling exams district administration aims to alleviate some pressures ensuring that students do not face additional stress during exam period.

Schools that have already planned exams during specified dates are required to reschedule them. Inform all relevant stakeholders of new dates. District administration has underscored necessity of adherence to this directive to avoid conflicts ensuring a smooth festival period for all involved.

For further details and necessary actions, school administrations are encouraged to comply with this notice promptly. District administration remains committed to supporting educational institutions. Implementing these changes effectively ensuring minimal disruption to students' academic schedules while accommodating significant cultural event.