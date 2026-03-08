Guwahati School Teacher Faces Suspension Amid Serious Misconduct Allegations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Inspector of Schools, Kamrup District Circle (M), has placed Md. Saidur Rahman, an assistant teacher of New Guwahati Adarsha High School, under suspension with immediate effect following serious allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour towards students. The action was taken after multiple complaints were raised by Class IX students, alleging that the teacher used foul and disparaging language towards them. The school’s Students’ Union, along with several guardians, also submitted written complaints through proper authority demanding action against the teacher.

