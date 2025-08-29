Guwahati: Schoolboy’s kidnap claim found false

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A 12-year-old schoolboy from Lachit Nagar, who recently claimed he had been kidnapped in a black vehicle and tied up near Kamakhya Railway Station, was found to have fabricated the story. According to police, a team from Paltan Bazar Police Station launched an enquiry into the alleged abduction. However, the probe revealed that no kidnapping had taken place.

Investigations found that the child, left in the care of relatives since early childhood, had gone to Kamakhya Temple on his own. Hungry and distressed, he reportedly panicked and, fearing reprimand, concocted the kidnapping narrative. Officials said the boy is currently safe with his guardians and will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for counselling and support. Authorities stressed that the child’s identity has been withheld to protect his privacy.

Also Read: Guwahati: 12-Year-Old Boy Escapes Abductors After Kidnapping.