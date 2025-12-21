PM Modi Holds ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Session With Students in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on second day of his visit to Assam on December 21, went aboard a cruise on the Brahmaputra and held a live interaction with students under the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme.
The Prime Minister spent nearly 45 minutes on the three-deck vessel M V Charaidew 2, where he spoke with 25 school students drawn from different districts of the state. The conversation focused on how students can deal with examination pressure, look after their mental health and strike a healthy balance between studies and other aspects of life.
The interaction was held after Modi arrived at the Guwahati Gateway Terminal of Inland Water Transport, which was recently inaugurated. He later boarded the cruise using a floating bridge and addressed the students from the upper deck of the vessel.
Given the Prime Minister’s presence, security along the river was stepped up. Teams from the river police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force were deployed along the stretch from early morning.
Ferry services on the Brahmaputra were also suspended for two days as part of the security arrangements.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Prime Minister’s cruise on the Brahmaputra could help draw attention to river-based tourism in the state. He noted that a similar boost in tourist interest was seen after Modi’s visit to Kaziranga last year.
Launched in 2018, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual initiative through which the Prime Minister interacts with students across the country to address exam-related stress and encourage open discussion on education and personal well-being.