Guwahati: Scooty Rider Seriously Injured After City Bus Collision in Chandmari

A scooty rider sustained serious injuries after being struck by a city bus in the Chandmari area of Guwahati on Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Janam Priyo Chakma, a resident of Mizoram who was living in the city for his studies while also working as a delivery worker.

A green city bus allegedly collided with Chakma's scooter, throwing him onto the road. The exact sequence of events leading to the crash is still being investigated by police.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police detained the bus driver, identified as Mofiz Ali, in connection with the incident shortly after the accident.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collision.

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